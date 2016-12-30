|
Avanti sports car rolls into Aizawl
Correspondent
AIZAWL, Dec 29 - A brand new DC Avanti sports car has rolled into the garage of Aizawl Football Club (AFC) owner Robert Romawia Royte, who is the first owner of India’s first sports car in the entire North East.
North East’s first India-made Avanti Sports car rolls into Aizawl on Thursday. – Correspondent
The manufacturer DC company officials delivered the car and handed over the ignition key to Royte here today. Royte said the car cost him Rs 52 lakhs, inclusive of all taxes and transportation cost.