Avanti sports car rolls into Aizawl

Correspondent



North East’s first India-made Avanti Sports car rolls into Aizawl on Thursday. – Correspondent North East’s first India-made Avanti Sports car rolls into Aizawl on Thursday. – Correspondent The manufacturer DC company officials delivered the car and handed over the ignition key to Royte here today. Royte said the car cost him Rs 52 lakhs, inclusive of all taxes and transportation cost.