

Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Kamjong district at a function in Imphal on Thursday. – Correspondent Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Kamjong district at a function in Imphal on Thursday. – Correspondent

The four projects – Tribal Inclusive Infrastructure Projects at Phungyar and Kasom Khullen, Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme at Phungyar and Eklayava Model Residential School – were dedicated to the people on the occasion.

Deputy CM Gaikhangam, and former CM Dr Rishang Keishing, Revenue Minister Irengbam Hemochandra, Industries Minister Govindas Konthoujam, PHE Minister Manga Vaiphei, Parliamentary Secretary Victor Keishing, besides officials and village leaders attended the function.