Correspondent IMPHAL, Dec 29 - Dedicating four developmental projects to people, the thanksgiving function for creating Kamjong as a full-fledged district was held at the Tribal Research Institute hall at Chingmeirong here with Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh as the chief guest.
Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh speaking on the occasion of the inauguration of the new Kamjong district at a function in Imphal on Thursday. – Correspondent
The four projects – Tribal Inclusive Infrastructure Projects at Phungyar and Kasom Khullen, Augmentation of Water Supply Scheme at Phungyar and Eklayava Model Residential School – were dedicated to the people on the occasion.
Deputy CM Gaikhangam, and former CM Dr Rishang Keishing, Revenue Minister Irengbam Hemochandra, Industries Minister Govindas Konthoujam, PHE Minister Manga Vaiphei, Parliamentary Secretary Victor Keishing, besides officials and village leaders attended the function.