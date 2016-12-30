The Manch said that the people of Assam have waited long for a correct NRC and the delay has disappointed them. “The solution to the vexed foreigners issue and illegal infiltration is related to NRC update. It is the aspiration of the people of the State that these issues be resolved without further delay. But unfortunately the NRC update process has been taking much time to the dismay of the people,” said the Manch, adding that the authorities concerned have failed to meet the deadline for NRC update.

On the other hand, the Manch alleged that both the Central and State government have conspired to halt the NRC update process. “We have observed with concern that the Central and State governments want to stop the process. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 is just an endeavour by the Central government to make the NRC update process meaningless,” said the Manch, regretting that with such an attitude, the Central government has betrayed the people of Assam.

The Manch has demanded that all the directives of the Supreme Court in connection with update of the NRC be honoured.