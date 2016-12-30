“This year we are introducing specially designed OMR answer-scripts. The entire front page of the answer-script will be an OMR sheet which won’t bear the name of the candidate. The technology is being used to ensure that the examination and evaluation process is fair. The answer-scripts are being printed outside the State. Packets of specified quantities will be made at the press itself and dispatched to the examination centre as per our requisition,” a SEBA official said. Earlier, the answer-scripts used to be printed in the State itself.

The question papers, also printed outside the State, will also be dispatched to the centres in a similar fashion for maintaining confidentiality.

Use of OMR sheets means less manual work and a major part of the tabulation work will be computerised, which will reduce the chances of errors and tampering.

Also, for the first time, all the HSLC candidates are filling up the forms online. Earlier, the online system was optional. “We have received the applications online. They are being processed. The final data will be out in a day or two,” the official said, adding that online filling of forms will also minimise the chances of errors in the documents, like admit cards and others.

Errors were found in over 600 documents last year. The students can apply for rectification of the errors within three years.

There will be 855 examination centres this time and 40 evaluation zones. Last year, 3.87 lakh candidates had appeared for the HSLC examinations.

Meanwhile, following strict directions from the SEBA, the centres which do not have high boundary walls have begun constructing them. “We have reports that more than half of the schools which did not have high walls are constructing them. Moreover, from now on, no school which does not have high boundary wall will be designated as an examination centre,” the official told The Assam Tribune.

The move has been initiated to ensure that there are no malpractices during the examination process. Over 40 cases of cheating were reported last year.

More importantly, the SEBA is also planning to monitor the examination process at sensitive centres, besides the evaluation exercise, directly from the head office here.

“We have given direction for installation of CCTV cameras at each centre. Besides, we are also considering putting in place a system through which we can directly monitor the proceedings from here. We will pick the centres for monitoring randomly. Of course, it will depend on the availability of network and electricity at those centres,” the official said.

The SEBA was under fire last year after bundles of answer-scripts kept in a strong room at Jorhat were torched by miscreants.