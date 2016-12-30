GUWAHATI, Dec 29 - Non-governmental organisations Voice of Environment and Sahayata Coeducational and Rehabilitation Society have teamed up to turn the Kamakhya Temple premises into an eco-friendly plastic-free zone.
A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed recently between the two NGOs and the Kamakhya Devalaya authorities.
As part of the initiative an awareness cum interactive seminar on phasing out plastic and polybags off the Kamakhya Temple area is being organised on the temple premises on January 1, said a press release.