“Anybody found flaunting or misusing licensed arms in public places or during New Year celebration will have to face legal action,” Nath said while briefing media-persons on the advisories issued for the New Year celebrations here today.

“I have asked the officers-in-charge of all the police stations to review the status of the licensed arms in Guwahati and bring the same to the notice of the office of the Deputy Commissioner for necessary action,” Nath said.

Nath also warned against moral policing at New Year functions and has requested people to instead provide inputs in case they come across any indecent or untoward incident.

On drink-driving, the Police Commissioner said that the violators may even face suspension of driving licence for three months. “This year (till November), 1,102 licences have been suspended,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner, Kamrup (Metro) Dr M Angamuthu informed that hotels, banquet halls, bars and clubs have been asked to strictly follow the timings.

“While most of the bars would have to close by 10 pm, some 30-odd bars have secured necessary permission to run till 12 midnight. As far as hotels and restaurants are concerned, they will have to stop serving food before 12.30 am,” Angamuthu said.

“Action would be taken against the owners if they fail to adhere to the guidelines,” Dr Angamuthu warned.

He informed that special squads comprising officials of Excise Department, Transport Department and police will be on the job throughout the night.

“Even the quality of food served would be tested by food inspectors,” he said, adding that those responsible for hosting any event in hotels, bars or any other place must ensure that proper hygiene and cleanliness is maintained.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that they would ask the bar owners to keep the provision for dedicated drivers who could drop the customers back home.