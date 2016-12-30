



Ashar Asom is a platform for the think tanks, leading educationists and other conscious citizens of the society to ponder over the achievements of the outgoing year, with an objective to carry it forward in the New Year.

Highlighting the positive developments in the field of education, Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, Principal of the Sibsagar Commerce College, said that the year 2016 brought several positive developments in the field of education and science. “Other than a better performance in terms of pass percentages, this year we saw students of rural areas outshining those from urban areas and performance of vernacular medium schools grabbing the headlines,” he said.

He also made a mention of the Cotton College clinching the third position in the country in NAAC assessment, several institutions getting the benefits of Rashtriya Uchchatar Siksha Abhiyan’s schemes, government scheme of free admission to meritorious students at plus two and degree levels, achievement of the Assam Agricultural University, the Maitry Gyan Yatra initiative of the government, among others.

In the field of Science, he said that the Asom Ratna Award to Dr JN Goswami and various inventions of Uddhav Bharali once again made the State proud.

On the achievements in the field of Economy, Dr Mrinal Kanti Dutta of IIT Guwahati said, “Since lack of infrastructure and connectivity are considered the biggest hurdles in the State’s economic development, the second bridge across Brahmaputra at Saraighat is a positive development in the field of Economy as well. The renewed thrust on industrial promotion and investments in rail connectivity are also welcome signs, he added.

In political sphere, journalist Samudra Gupta Kashyap said that the year was a very eventful one in the field of politics, though the outcome would only determine the positive or negative sides of the developments. State election and ouster of Congress after 15 years of rule, was a reflection of a strong urge among the people to change certain things in governance. The new government came to power with the promise of protecting the land, habitat and identity of the indigenous people, which was a positive development. He further said that the anti-corruption drives and unearthing of the cash-for-job scam was also a positive development.

Reflecting on the literary side, litterateur Anuradha Sarma Pujari said that Assamese literature lovers will have to choose carefully between the quality and quality of literature. She made a mention of some of the magazines, like Gariyoshi, Prantik, Satsori and Prakash, which promote quality literature.

“This year, more than 22 book fairs were held. A sizeable number of small book fairs were also held. Such events create conducive atmosphere for expansion of literary practices,” she added. She also cautioned against the practice of creating literature over Internet.

Cultural columnist Bidyut Kumar Bhuyan, while highlighting the positive sides of culture, spoke on various developments in the fields of music, amateur theatre, mobile theatre, films and fashion industry. He also made a mention of laurels brought by the Assamese in sound engineering of several Bollywood films, achievements of young boys and girls in television reality shows and beauty pageants, etc.

He made a special mention of sculptor Biren Singha for making the statue of Ahom general Lachit Barphukan, which has been installed in Brahmaputra in Guwahati and artist Robin Bar, whose animated short film depicting the story of Lachit through sand art has received lots of applause.

Sports journalist Subodh Malla Barua highlighted the achievements of the State in 2016. “The SAF Games, ISL and the ensuing Football World Cup U-17 are some of the positive developments for the State.

“Several of our players, including Shiva Thapa, Hriday Hazarika, Rituraj Singh, Jayanta Talukdar and Manasjyoti Sangmai, among others, have made their presence felt on national and international arenas this year,” he added.