Asam Sahitya Sabha decision hailed
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Dec 29 - Founder president of the Kamrup Mahanagar Zila Sahitya Sabha DN Chakravartty in a statement, has congratulated the president of the Asam Sahitya Sabha on his decision to restrict the tenure of the executive committee of the Sabha to March 31, 2017 and his decision to constitute new executive committees for the units of the Sahitya Sabha.
Asam Sahitya Sabha president Dr Dhrubajyoti Borah and general secretary Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi participating in an executive meeting of the literary body, in Guwahati on Thursday. – UB Photos
Chakravartty also appealed to the units of the apex literary body of the State to consider the names of internationally known scientist and author Dr Bijoy Krishna Dev Sarma for the office of the next president of the Sahitya Sabha and Dr Bhubaneshwar Deka, well-known scholar and former president of Kamrup Zila Sahitya Sabha for the office of general secretary.