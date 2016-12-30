



Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, in a meeting held here today directed the Cultural Affairs Department to take all-out measures to hold the exhibition of the Brindabani Bastra, housed in different museums in the world, in the State in October 2017.

This unique piece of textile that stands as a catalyst to the Vaishnavite traditions in the State will remain on display for three months from October to December next year. For this purpose, the government will set up a special state-of-the-art exhibition hall at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra fulfilling all requirements needed for proper conservation of the Bastra.

The Brindabani Bastra is presently in possession of the British Museum and Victoria Albert Museum in London, Guimet Museum in Paris, New Ark Museum in New Jersey, Museum of Venice and Calico Museum of Textile in Ahmedabad.

The cloth housed in the British Museum is the largest in size. The Guimet Museum has two Bastras in its possession. They are made of pure silk with double layered weaving. All these pieces reflect the textile skill of different ages.

Stating that the Bastra is a piece of cloth with a divine touch which highlights the skill of Assamese weavers and showcases Sankardeva’s hardwork and artistic temperament, Sonowal asked the Cultural Affairs Department to coordinate with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts, New Delhi, under the Union Ministry of Culture, for bringing it to Assam for display and also to make necessary provision of fund in the ensuing State Budget for the same.

Earlier, Sarbhog MLA Ranjeet Dass informed the meeting about the verbal confirmation received from the museums in London and Paris during his recent visits to these nations for lending the Brindabani Bastra for exhibition in the State.

Sonowal lauded the role played by Dass and asked the Department to proactively act on holding the exhibition, adding that the Bastra has spiritual significance for the people of Assam and its display will fulfil a long pending demand of the people of the State.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also directed the Cultural Affairs Department to take immediate steps for revamping the State Museum located at Ambari in the city. He also underlined the need for drawing up a roadmap for making the Dighalipukhuri front as a prime tourist location. He also asked the Department to prepare a master plan outlining a symmetrical design covering all the buildings from the District Library to Ravindra Bhawan and develop the same as a Heritage Zone.