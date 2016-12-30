The committee, which conducted the exercise with the help of forensic experts, found five fake horns and could not verify 13 horns. Four horns, including three decomposed ones, have been sent to the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) for DNA test, an official release said.

Two horns at the Golaghat Treasury could not be verified as the horns were sealed for court matters. At the Tezpur Treasury, a box containing three horns could not be opened as one of the three seals was found broken and also the original signatories and the Magistrate were not available. Three horns of the North Lakhimpur Treasury were not brought to Tezpur for verification.

The exercise was conducted at 12 treasuries – Golaghat, Tezpur, North Lakhimpur, Biswanath Chariali, Mangaldai, Nagaon, Diphu, Morigaon, Barpeta, Guwahati and Nalbari – and it lasted 11 days.

The report, running into 2,500 pages, is divided into five volumes.

The verification exercise was conducted following complaints over the genuineness of the rhino horns stored in the State’s treasuries. The verification committee, constituted by the State Government, comprised members from various walks of life.