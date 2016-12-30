



Meanwhile, steps have been initiated to review the security of the minister and his family members.

No family member of the minister was present in the house when the grenade was hurled. The house guards posted in the residence were present, but they could not see the miscreants.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order), Kula Saikia, who visited the spot today, said all angles are being probed into and “we are trying to ascertain the identity of the miscreants.”

Saikia said the minister did not receive any threat or demand for money from any militant outfit. He also said the DIG of the area and the district SP have been asked to review the security of the minister and his family members.

Police said the house guards posted in Gohain’s residence were inside the campus and no one was at the gates. A sentry post is being constructed near the gate of the minister’s house. Sources said the road outside the house was dark and the miscreants took advantage of the situation.

One of the house guards said that he had heard a motorcycle passing by the area, while another said he had heard two motorcycles. But it is still not sure whether the miscreants came in motorcycles.

What created more confusion over the incident is that there is no intelligence input of movement of members of any militant group in the entire district in recent times. Though the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) is trying to regroup and there have been reports of movement of ultras in some parts of upper Assam, there is no report of any such movement in Nagaon district, sources added.