The Sabha will also come up with a white paper on the various contentious issues that evoked a lot of criticism in recent years. The issues include allegations of financial anomalies besides acts of omission and commission on the part of the present general secretary, Paramananda Rajbangshi.

Today’s meeting, which was attended by a number of representatives from various district Sabhas, also rejected Rajbangshi’s letter seeking relief from his responsibilities (not resignation) in view of the controversies surrounding him.

“No district Sabha agreed to the general secretary’s request to relieve him of his responsibilities. The House asked him to continue with his responsibilities to which he said that he would consider,” Sabha office-bearers said while addressing a press conference.

The meeting also decided to showcause sakha sabhas that were “violating” Sabha’s rules and norms. The meeting also voiced concern over what it said was a one-sided and biased reporting in a section of the media over various developments concerning the Sabha.

The meeting also elected a three-member election committee comprising Daso Kalita, Bijon Mahajan and Bhupen Sarma for conducting the election to the next executive.

Those who addressed today’s press conference included convenor Debojit Bora, Padum Rajkhowa, Ajit Prasad Sarma and Hemen Hazarika, among others.