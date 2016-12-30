Justice S Vaidyanathan, who was heading a two-judge vacation bench, said the public should know what has happened. His observations came when the bench, also comprising Justice V Parthiban, was hearing the PIL filed by an AIADMK worker PA Joseph seeking an inquiry panel or a fact-finding committee to probe the circumstances leading to Jayalalithaa’s death.

“After the demise, everybody has a right to question. I personally have a doubt... One day it was told that she is walking, another day you said that she will come out and suddenly what happened. Even with regard to the health of Late Chief Minister MGR, video was released,” Justice Vaidyanathan said.

When a special mention was made before the bench by senior counsel KM Vijayan who argued on the plea, advocate General Muthukumaraswamy said there is no mystery in the death.

Justice Vaidyanathan asked the AG, “What is that you say. Right to live is a Fundamental Right. Public should know what has happened ... Even relations were not allowed to see and they are also not before the court now. I personally find in case if I have doubt I may order exhumation of the body of deceased and you have not told anything when she was alive,” he said.

Turning to counsel J Madanagopala Rao, who appeared on behalf of the Union Government, the judge said: “You went there. You have not reported anything. You know everything. But not reported anything for the reasons best known to you. You kept quiet.”

The bench posted the matter for further hearing to January 9.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK said the matter will be dealt with legally. “The judge can pose questions... However, words like he may order exhumation of the body have hurt the cadre. The matter is in court and it will be dealt with legally,” party spokesperson CR Saraswathy said. – PTI