Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced this at a meeting held at the conference room of his office in the Secretariat this evening.

Chairing the meeting of the General Administration Department and the Secretariat Administration Department, the Chief Minister said that under the FMS, a unique number will be generated for tracking each file in the Secretariat, as the project will be implemented as part of the government’s bid to render transparency and convenience to the people.

The plan also entails electronic tracking of file movement as steps are on the anvil to implement other components for extending governance digitally to the doorstep of every household.

The first component of the FMS will be introduced on April 1, 2017, while the second component, i.e. e-filing, will be introduced subsequently. With the introduction of FMS, public will get acknowledgement of their application either through SMS or email.

The meeting also assessed the present status of Circuit Houses, as the Chief Minister directed the General Administration Department to repair and refurbish the 51 Circuit Houses so as to reflect unique local and ethnic culture of a district or subdivision.

He also directed the Department to modernise all Circuit Houses to make them worthy for the food and lodging of the foreign tourists.

It may be noted that the government has already initiated steps of forming the Circuit House Management Committee for its repair and refurbish.

The meeting also decided to build an integrated complex on a land measuring 100 bighas in Majuli, involving Rs 278.21 crore. The complex will incorporate a modern Circuit House, centralised district administration office with all departmental offices, official residences with sports and educational complex.

Sonowal also sought speedy completion of all Assam Houses being constructed at different places in the country. The Principal Secretary of General Administration Department has informed that the Assam Houses at Vellore, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, New Delhi and Mumbai are on the verge of completion and will be inaugurated on April 1, 2017.

Moreover, a government level communiqué was also initiated to construct Assam Houses in Pune, Chandigarh, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhopal, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Cooch Behar.

Sonowal also directed to fill up the vacancies in the Secretariat along with disposing of pending promotions expeditiously. Moreover, the meeting also decided to construct a new block in the Secretariat, introduce solar lighting system there and a central booking system for all Circuit Houses in the State.