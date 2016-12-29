In an armed raid conducted in the wee hours on Wednesday at Fatakbazar, Itkholaghat and Sonai under Silchar Sadar Circle on Wednesday, officials of the department led by Sudip Deb, assistant inspector seized 2.34 litres of IMFL, and 111 litres of illicit liquor from the arrested persons.

It may be mentioned that as many 27 persons were arrested recently in a similar raid conducted by the department.