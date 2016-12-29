AJYCP against translocation of swamp deer to Manas

KAZIRANGA, Dec 28 - The AJYCP has opposed the announcement made by State Environment and Forest Minister about translocation of 20 swamp deer from Kaziranga National Park to Manas National Park within March 2017, saying that earlier too swamp deer had been translocated to Manas but some of them did not survive there because of poor security cover. AJYCP district president Debo Kanta Gogoi said that the existing infrastructure at Manas National Park is very poor and security apparatus is also weak. He, therefore, questioned under what circumstances did the Forest Minister Pramilla Rani Brahma agree to translocate another batch of 20 swamp deer to Manas.