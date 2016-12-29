Mittal’s visit is reportedly connected with the preparation for the forthcoming Krishak Swahid Divas as the State government is going to observe the historic ‘Day’ in a befitting manner with State honour on January 28.

It is worth mentioning that for the first time, a senior officer in the rank of an Additional Chief Secretary has visited Pathorughat to supervise the preliminary works for the same. During his visit the Additional Chief Secretary talked to the local villagers and prominent citizens regarding the event.

Sipajhar Legislator Binanda Kr Saikia, Darrang Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman and officials of the Agriculture Department offered a detailed note on this historic event of freedom struggle of India.