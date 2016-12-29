Many social organisations and conscious individuals have been complaining about the easy availability of such illegal substances, which have ruined the lives of so many youths.

According to reports, raids conducted by the district police in 2016 have led to the busting of as many as 36 peddlers of such illegal substances. In the month of February, six cases were registered by police against drugs dealings, while in the months of May, June and July as many as seven, five and six cases, respectively, have been registered by police where trade of harmful addictive substances were involved. Three cases were registered in the month of August, while four cases were registered each in the months of September and October. However, since November not a single case has been registered against drugs dealings.

Such dealings mainly involve trade of codeine-based syrup, highly addictive illicit tablets and capsules, brown sugar, ganja, etc.

Police sources said that such dealings are popular in the slum areas of the towns in the district, such as Dhubri, Golakganj, Gauripur and Bilasipara.

Sources added that: “Although such trades take place all round the year, it however increases during this season of the year. Significantly such trade has not been noticed since demonetization of high value currency notes was announced.

According to the sources, such substances are usually imported from the neighbouring districts and also from Meghalaya. Such substances are usually imported by the peddlers using high value currency notes, but the scarcity of such notes in the markets has impacted the illicit trade, which has now touched all time low, added the sources.

Speaking to this reporter, DSP (Head Quarter), Dhubri, Iftikar Ali said that another reason for such a drastic fall in drugs dealings is due to the constant raids conducted by the police, which have over the years put many such illegal traders behind the bars. “When so many of them are not active, as they were put behind the bars, the rate is bound to fall,” he said and added that police is on highly alert to eradicate this curse from the society.