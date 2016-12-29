An exhibition-cum-sale of items like dress materials, jewellery, designer shoes, designer bags, Assamese mekhela sador, sarees, cosmetics, traditional Assamese food, cakes and chocolates and many more were displayed for sale.

The all women mela was inaugurated by Sarayu Deshpande, the president of ‘Nutan Mahila Mandal’, a local leading ladies organisation functioning for decades, in the presence of members of various women bodies of Mumbai.

Indrani Sharma Borpuzari, the general secretary of Shreemoyee Asomiya Mahila Mandal welcomed the gathering and expressed that the Mandal endeavours to encourage the lady entrepreneurs of Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Bina Saikia, president of Shreemoyee Asomiya Mahila Mandal addressed the gathering, highlighting various activities of the Mandal and also thanked the entrepreneurs for participating in large numbers.