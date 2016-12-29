Madan Kamdev Devalaya all set to welcome picnickers

BAIHATA CHARIALI, Dec 28 - Brisk preparations are going on to welcome picnickers at the historic Madan Kamdev Devalaya on the New Year Day by the management committee (MC) of the Devalaya. Barely 35 km away from Guwahati, the gateway of North-East, Madan Kamdev is a tourists delight for its natural beauty and a vast source for archaeological studies. Situated at the Diwangiri hill, at a distance of only four km from Baihata Chariali, Madan Kamdev is also famous as ‘Khajuraho of the North-East region for its similarity of rock sculptures with the Khajuraho of South India, is now not merely a picnic place or a holy place for worshiping for Hindus but visitors to this archaeological heritage site can also enjoy the State Museum and Madan Kamdev Botanical Garden and Bio-Resource Centre there. Every year, thousands of visitors throng Madan Kamdev on the first day of the year to celebrate the New Year and it becomes a sea of humanity. With an aim to observe the New Year celebration there and for the convenience of the visitors, the management committee has installed 30 water taps in the surroundings of those 20 in the foothills and on the bank of the Madankuri river and rest 10 at the main temple premises. Nanda Barua, secretary of the MC of Madan Kamdev Devalaya informed that to maintain discipline, a four-tier supervising team will work and supervise the whole area –those are – general volunteers, supervising volunteers, volunteers from women organisations and police and paramilitary forces. Similarly, the MC has also fixed the route from NH 15 to Madan Kamdev via Kshudra Palaha Madan Kamdev gate for the entrance of vehicles and from Madan Kamdev to NH 15 via Dakshin Agdala route for exit of the vehicles. Moreover, the MC has cleaned the surroundings and whitewashed the trees and worked enough so that visitors and pilgrims can feel more comfortable and happiness visiting Madan Kamdev , the ‘Tepmle of Love’.