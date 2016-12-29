GB Chetry, a member of the advisory board of the Sahitya Akademi from Tezpur said that the felicitation programme would be held in collaboration with the Udalguri district committee of Asom Nepali Sahitya Sabha where selected local writers in Nepali language – Jagannidhi Dahal, Pushpadhar Sarmah, Rewati Raman Sapkota, Lakshman Adhikari and Baidyanath Upadhyaya – would read out their literary pieces as part of the programme.

It is also learnt that the programme would be attended by Dr Jiban Namdung, former convener of Sahitya Akademi; Prem Pradhan, present convener of Sahitya Akademi; litterateurs like Gopichand Pradhan, Sukraj Diyali and Dr Jiban Rana.

Chetry also said that a national seminar on Nepali literature on the topic of ‘Nationalism in Nepali literature’ will be held at Tezpur University on December 29 where litterateurs Dr Daibaki Devi Timsina, Dr Khemraj Nepal, Sachen Rai (from Darjeeling), Mukti Upadhyaya Baral (from Siliguri) and Bhupendra Adhikari (from Dehradun) would present their papers on the theme.