

At Abhayapuri At Abhayapuri

Various organisations, institutions and student bodies throughout the district organised cultural programmes and functions to pay their homage to the singer of Hastir Kanya and Mur Mahut Bandhure on the anniversary of the day when she left for her heavenly abode. Sahitya Sabha, Journalists Association and All Assam Students’ Union were among those that paid tributes under their various branches throughout the district. Many schools and colleges also paid tributes to the cultural icon and lit lamp on her memories.

Many organisations also arranged music systems to play the songs of the famous Goalpariya folk singer throughout the day. People from far and near places thronged the idols and busts of the musical genius at Bilasipara, Gauripur, Dhubri, etc., and offered flowers, garlands and payed for her eternal peace.