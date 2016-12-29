

When pointed out by this correspondent about the elephants depredation problem at greater Numaligargh area near Kaziranga due to various anthropogenic activities, more importantly, due to the obstruction in the path of elephants movement due to the high wall constructed by the Numaligarh Refinery at Deopahar area, the Forest Minister Brahma informed that the Numaligargh Refinery authority had already handed over the area of elephant’s migratory route including the portion where the high wall was constructed to the Golaghat district administration very recently. This meant that now the remaining wall could be broken down by the administration to clear the actual path of elephant movement.

Nearly 82 bighas of land had been handed over to the Golaghat district administration by the Numaligargh Refinery. As far as the appointment of local youths is concerned, Brahma said that advertisements for 955 posts had been already given and priority would be given to appoint local youths of Kaziranga in the Forest Department. When asked by this correspondent about the action taken against Patanjali in Tezpur over the death of a female elephant due to utter negligence of Patanjali authority, the Minister said that an FIR had already been lodged and about 200 bighas of land has not been released by the Patanjali even today for the safe migration of the elephants. Another phase of recruitment would take place later where about 112 youths mostly from the fringe areas of Kaziranga would be selected as front line Forest guards, the Forest Minister said.