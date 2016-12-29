Black Belt results



GUWAHATI, Dec 28 - The All Assam Seishinkai Shito Ryu Karate Do-Association organised a Black Belt examination at the Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium here on December 23 and 24. The examination was conducted by chief coach Premjit Sen, a release said. The successful candidates are: (1st degree) Nihal Barman, Harshita Hazarika, Nihar Ranjan Goswami, Sachin Kalita, Raktim Malla Buzarbaruah, Nayanmoni Deka, Munindra Basumatary. (2nd degree) Harinarayan Hazarika, Dilip Mali, Bipul Talukdar, Bittu Pal. (3rd degree) Ganesh Prasad Rai. (4th degree) Mrigen Nath, Nilmoni Deka.