Lokhra boys win matches

Sports reporter

GUWAHATI, Dec 28 - Lokhra Cricket Coaching Centre won both their group league matches on the opening day of the 1st Latasil Challenge Trophy Inter Coaching Centre T-20 Cricket Tournament (U-14) at the Latasil playground here today. The tournament is organised by the River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre. In the opening match, Lokhra CCC defeated host River Rine Cricket Coaching Centre A team by two wickets while in the day’s second encounter they trounced River Rine CCC’s B team by eight wickets. Brief scores: River Rine CCC (A) 90/9 (Piyush Goswami 38, Kaustav Medhi 17, Kuldeep Basfor 3/23, Jitesh Sharma 2/11, Jeevan Jha 2/12). Lokhra CCC 91/8 (Jeevan Jha 22, Biplab Deka 15, Bibhan Ahmed 2/19, Debraj Sharma 2/13). River Rine (B) 57 (Kuldeep Basfor 5/18, Rahul Sharma 3/15). Lokhra CCC 58/2 (Kuldeep Basfor 28). Today’s matches: River Rine (B) vs GTC; River Rine (A) vs GTC.