GUWAHATI, Dec 28 - The Masters Athletic Association of North East (MAANE) will host the 1st North East Masters Athletic Championship at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here from February 6.
Stating this in a press release, the MAANE secretary said, Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel will be the chief guest in the opening ceremony of the championship.
Goel felicitated the medal winners in the World Masters Athletic Meet held in Australia, recently. Officials of the MAANE were also included in the contingent, which was honoured by the Minister.