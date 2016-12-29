SBI Regional Manager Sakya Sinha Bairagi in a statement today said, “We have verified all our relevant records minutely and found that no such deposits were made in any branch of the SBI in the State under Itanagar Region.”

He said, the Itanagar region (SBI) has 43 branches out of which 26 are in Arunachal Pradesh.

“The total deposit figure of these 26 branches as on November 8 last was Rs 1,595 crore and Rs 1,748 crore as on December 24 last with a marginal increase of Rs 153 crore during the demonetisation period of 45 days,” the regional manager said. – PTI