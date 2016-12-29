Oram gave this assurance to State’s Women and Child Development Parliamentary Secretary Gojen Gadi, who accompanied with Union MoS (Home) Kiren Rijiju called on the Union Minister at New Delhi yesterday, an official release said here.

Pointing out that Arunachal is one of the poorest States with under-developed rural areas inhabited by scheduled tribes, Gadi justified his demand by saying that the State having no economic generation source solely depends on the Centre for various development. – PTI