Correspondent
AGARTALA, Dec 28 - Normal life came to a grinding halt in Dhalai district of Tripura due to a BJP-sponsored dawn-to-dusk strike protesting ‘murder’ of party’s Village Committee (VC) member Chanmohan Tripura.
Chanmohan, an elected member of Raima VC was murdered by Biswada Tripura, a ‘mentally imbalanced’ villager on Monday night.
“We want an independent probe into the murder. We are going to meet the DGP to fulfill our demands within 24 hours”, a BJP leader said.
Reports said the accused person, who was arrested on murder charge, was sent to seven days judicial remand after being produced before a local court in Kamalpur subdivision of the district.