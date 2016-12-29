Chanmohan, an elected member of Raima VC was murdered by Biswada Tripura, a ‘mentally imbalanced’ villager on Monday night.

“We want an independent probe into the murder. We are going to meet the DGP to fulfill our demands within 24 hours”, a BJP leader said.

Reports said the accused person, who was arrested on murder charge, was sent to seven days judicial remand after being produced before a local court in Kamalpur subdivision of the district.