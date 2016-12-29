Among the promises made by Congress in the manifesto are preservation of historical places and preparation for tourism, blueprint for township development, management of drains, sanitation and solid wastes, blueprint for sewage system, facilitation and regulation of daily markets, etc.

The manifesto also promised to protect welfare schemes that include civil supplies, water and power supply, old-age pension, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), cashless health cards for BPL people and also to set up Independent Pricing Commission headed by a retired High Court judge. The party further promised to plan and bring mother dairy system in the State.

Addressing media persons at the release of the manifesto, Therie said “Congress stands for clean councils and councils for the people”.

Welcoming the 33 per cent reservation for women in urban local bodies in Nagaland, Therie said, women’s participation in the decision-making process is crucial and added that dragging the reservation issue into Nagaland Assembly Resolution was uncalled for since the Nagaland Municipal Act 2001 was in force.

He also made a blistering attack on the demonetisation of high-value notes. Nagaland with more than 80 per cent rural population and without bank accounts cannot go on with cashless transaction while the loss incurred by farmers and traders cannot be assessed, Therie said.

Poll boycott: Following the State Government’s notification for conduct of town committee elections on February 1 next, the Medziphema Village Council has once again reiterated its earlier resolution to ban town committee election in Medziphema town with the provision for 33 per cent reservation for women.

Maintaining that the incorporation of women reservation in Naga public institutions is totally against the traditional and social practices of the Nagas, the village council said it decided not to allow the conduct of town committee election with women reservation.

The council has asked all intending candidates not to file nominations for Medziphema Town Council elections. If any individual files nomination in contravention to the village council resolution, he/she should be ready to bear the consequence, it warned.