The Council of Ministers cleared a proposal to provide five per cent DA to employees and pensioners with effect from January, said Finance Minister Bhanu Lal Saha. With the release of five per cent DA, the gap between Central and State Government employees has been reduced to 39 per cent.

“We want to reduce the gap but could not due to financial burden. The State Government will have to bear Rs 168.50 crore annually to meet the additional expenditure”, he said.

Lashing out at the Centre for not releasing fund, Saha said the State received Rs 498 crore less during 2015-16 FY leading to severe financial constraint to keep going on with the development activities.

As per the High Court’s order, the State Government is supposed to release two instalments of DA to the employees in a calendar year. With today’s declaration, the court’s order has been fulfilled.

“The trend in releasing Central fund is not encouraging yet. If this trend continues, it will be tough to carry forward development activities in the days to come”, he said.

On the new pay structure, Saha said the government is on the move to offer new pay scale despite fragile financial condition. “We are not against giving Central pay scales to the employees but who will pump in the required fund? Keeping in mind the growing demand for new pay scales, the government will have to do something for the employees”, he said.

Saha also took a potshot at the XII Finance Commission for not considering State’s non-plan expenditure. “There was a big gap between demand and allocation during the XII FC that resulted in deprivation of 2.09 lakh government employees and pensioners”, he claimed.

However, Trinamool Congress strongly opposed the release of five per cent DA to the government employees and pensioners. “The Left Front Government instead of releasing DA should offer new pay scales to the government employees”, said Samar Roy, an employee leader of Trinamool Congress.