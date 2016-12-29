Sources said, the convention, which was attended by Naga Tribe Councils, frontal and regional organisations, intellectuals, church and social leaders, also decided to launch “democratic picketing of State Government offices in Naga districts from midnight of December 31 and prevent the district administration from functioning.”

However, the consultation resolved to exempt educational institutions, medical services, and power sector from the purview of the movement,

Besides, it decided to appeal to all churches to offer “special prayer” on January 8 next year against the declaration of seven new districts and for the people’s movement for protection of their land and people, the source also said.

It further decided that a sum of Rs 20 shall be contributed by every Naga household towards strengthening the people’s movement for safeguarding the ancestral homeland under the UNC, it said.

Earlier, the UNC team that visited Delhi from December 18-23 briefed the convention on the visit.

The UNC has been imposing an indefinite blockade on National Highways 2 and 37 in Manipur since November 1, in protest against the State Government’s decision to create Sadar Hills and Jiribam into full-fledged districts. The blockade entered the 58th day on Wednesday.

Appeal: Meanwhile, Delhi Manipuri Society (DMS), an association of Manipuris residing in Delhi, has appealed to United Naga Council to discontinue the ongoing economic blockade in Manipur and adopt some other peaceful and democratic means to pursue its demands.

The appeal of DMS was conveyed to a delegation of All Manipur Working Journalist’s Union (AMWJU) which was in the national capital, according to a press release.

The DMS also appealed to the Manipur Government not to shirk from its responsibility of maintaining law and order, the release by AMWJU.

Terming the ongoing blockade as a crime against humanity, it asserted that it goes against the teachings and spirit of Christianity.

A joint meeting of AMWJU and DMS was held as part of a campaign to sensitise Delhi of the Manipur situation and pursue with the Central Government to act towards normalising the crisis.