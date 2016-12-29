|
Swachh Bharat prog at ITI Guwahati
GUWAHATI, Dec 28 - Under the initiative of the Director of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Rituraj Bora, a Swachh Bharat programme was organised at the campus of ITI, Guwahati, today in collaboration with the Guwahati Municipal Corporation in the presence of GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania, GMC Commissioner Sanjib Gohain Baruah, Joint Commissioner Deba Misra, Chief Engineer, GMC, officials of GMC, officials of the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam, ITI staff and students along with GMC workers and local people of the area, a press release stated.
P Rava, Joint Director of Employment, Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam, spelt out the objectives of the Swachh Bharat programme and welcomed all the members. Speaking at the meeting, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania stressed the importance of cleanliness and called upon the student community to take up cleanliness initiatives in their institutes and surroundings.
GMC Commissioner Sanjib Gohain Baruah said that the Urban Development Ministry, Government of India, has included Guwahati among 500 cities of the country in the competition of ‘Sarvekshan.’ He appealed to all to keep their offices, surroundings and campuses clean. Baruah requested all to download the Swachh app and also requested them to upload photos of garbage or other filth lying on roads.