P Rava, Joint Director of Employment, Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam, spelt out the objectives of the Swachh Bharat programme and welcomed all the members. Speaking at the meeting, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania stressed the importance of cleanliness and called upon the student community to take up cleanliness initiatives in their institutes and surroundings.

GMC Commissioner Sanjib Gohain Baruah said that the Urban Development Ministry, Government of India, has included Guwahati among 500 cities of the country in the competition of ‘Sarvekshan.’ He appealed to all to keep their offices, surroundings and campuses clean. Baruah requested all to download the Swachh app and also requested them to upload photos of garbage or other filth lying on roads.