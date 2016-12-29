City Traffic Police has now decided to opt for prosecution for those violating traffic norms this New Year, meaning that they might even have to face imprisonment for offences like drink-driving or rash driving as mandated by Supreme Court guidelines.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amanjeet Kaur, in an interview with The Assam Tribune, said that the police would act tough against all forms of violation and it has already issued a series of advisories, especially vis-à-vis drink-driving and rash driving.

“Our request to the people, however, is that they should keep in mind the road safety norms and do not get carried away while celebrating the New Year. If necessary, they should engage dedicated drivers to drop them back home,” she said.

“Be it first-time offenders or repeat offenders, our teams deployed across Guwahati will act tough against the law violators. In fact, as per the latest guidelines of the apex court on road safety, even a first-time offender can face imprisonment up to six months along with fine or both,” Kaur told this reporter.

The DCP (Traffic) also said that parents of minors found driving vehicles would also be held responsible for their wards’ acts. She said that the police is trying all possible steps to prevent road accidents and has been successful in doing so to some extent.

Records state that compared to 1,156 incidents of road mishaps reported in 2015, the figure has gone down to 949 this year (till November). While in 2015, 303 persons were killed, the figure stands at 244 this year. National highways continue to account for most accidents.

She stated more than 120 cases of drink-driving were detected on the Christmas night itself. On the department’s preparation to minimise violations and road mishaps on the New Year night, Kaur said that police teams would be stationed at various points with around 40 to 50 breath analyzers. “Besides, interceptors will be on job till late night,” she said, adding that even private cab drivers would be under the scanner.

She said that traffic personnel under all police stations will be on the job, which will also include women police personnel. Organisers of all the New Year events have been asked to make necessary provisions for parking. “We have sufficient manpower to monitor such activities so that the New year celebrations are peaceful,” the DCP added.