The scheme will provide one laptop to each student, securing the first division or such qualifying marks as may be prescribed by the State Government in the HSLC and High Madrassa examinations of SEBA and the 10th standard examination held under the State Madrassa Education Board, Assam, and Sanskrit Board Assam during the year 2016. There is also a provision for cash option for those students who want cash awards in lieu of laptops.

The award package consists of a citation in the form of a certificate. Besides the citation, the student will receive a gift package which will comprise a laptop or cash award. The laptop package contains one laptop, one adaptor, free training on LINUX, Open Office and Installation at the time of distribution of the laptop and special package of books and course materials on laptop for imparting the basic idea for installation and handling of laptop and operating software. Those awardees who may opt for financial benefits in lieu of the laptop package will receive a cheque for an amount which would be the cost of the laptop package as decided by the State Government shall be handed over to such awardees.

The awardees willing to avail of such cash awards have to apply to the Managing Director, AEDC Ltd (AMTRON), Industrial Estate, Bamunimaidam, in advance through the heads of the institution with bank account numbers of the students.

The nodal implementing agency for the scheme will be Assam Electronics Development Corporation Ltd (AMTRON) under the guidance of the Secondary Education Department, Assam, stated an official release.