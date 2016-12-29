“It has been observed that there is haphazard and improper garbage disposal on the public road from Dharapur to the Airport from residential apartments and commercial establishments, restaurants, shopping malls, hotels, godowns, among others, which is not only clogging natural and secondary drains – a major factor behind urban floods – but also enhancing environmental pollution,” Dr M Angamuthu, Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro, told The Assam Tribune today. He said that tourists from different parts of the country and abroad pass through that area and the dumping of waste in the open is giving a bad name to the city.

“If haphazard and unscientific waste disposal into drains and roads is not stopped, there is immense possibility of major disasters like urban floods, which cause great inconvenience and hardships to local inhabitants and also disrupt communication and movement of traffic. It also affects cleanliness in the city,” said Dr Angamuthu.

He said that directions have been issued to the Circle Officer of Azara Revenue Circle to take action against public and commercial establishments as well as individuals against the dumping of waste on the road.

“Repeated offences will invite punitive action,” said Dr Angamuthu, who is also the chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority. The district administration has also directed the Executive Engineer of PWD (National Highways Division) to clear the encroachments on the roadside and structures blocking the free flow of water in the zone.

“The Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) will provide all necessary support to maintain law and order during the exercise. The Circle Officer of Azara will supervise and monitor the entire exercise and the Block Development Officer of Rani will also help in it by holding regular awareness meetings on cleanliness in the area,” added Dr Angamuthu.