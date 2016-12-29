Prof Saharia nominated to ICAR governing body

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI, Dec 28 - Dr Kamala Kanta Saharia, professor of the Department of Extension Education, College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agricultural University, Khanapara, was nominated as a member of the governing body of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Society recently by the Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Radha Mohan Singh. Prior to this, he was the lone serving agricultural professional in the general body of the Society from the North-Eastern region. As a general body member of the Society, he has been consistently working for regional interests and as such, his elevation to the ICAR governing body is being seen as a serious move on the part of the Government of India to revamp and pay continued attention to the development of agriculture and allied sectors in the North-Eastern region. Dr Saharia, recipient of the University Gold Medal, several best paper awards including the Neil Lagerlof Award of Indian Veterinary Journal, Fellow Award of the Society of Extension Education, Meritorious Award winner of the Indian Society of Animal Production Management, is also the Editor-in-Chief of the Indian Research Journal of Extension Education. He is an active member of several socio-cultural organisations of the State and a writer on contemporary issues. He is also serving as the president of the Seemanta Chetana Mancha: Purvottar, Assam. Talking to The Assam Tribune, Dr Saharia said, “Keeping abreast with the national agenda and the regional needs, I would like to continue to emphasise organic agriculture, disaster-resilient food production and sustainable nutrition-driven, livestock-based household production. I have also decided to work for the establishment of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) in Assam at the earliest, which was approved by the Union Agriculture Minister at his first general body meeting of the ICAR Society in February, 2015. The work in that direction is already delayed, and I would like to put pressure on the authority concerned so that early action is taken.”