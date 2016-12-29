With just a few days to go before the New Year sets in, inmates of the Brahmaputra shelter home at Ahom Gaon on the outskirts of the capital city are getting ready to welcome 2017 with expectations of a child-friendly ambience wherein all marginalised children can avail of their due rights.

Run by the Society for Social Transformation and Environment Protection under the aegis of Lotus Flower Trust, UK, this shelter home has changed the lives of many children who have been discriminated against, have lived their lives on the street and have come from a very poor economic background.

“We are hopeful that the New Year will really better the lives of the underprivileged children. Though there are several legal provisions to ensure that children can enjoy their rights, yet there has been not much improvement in the scenario. We want the Government to implement all the Acts in true spirit so that children can enjoy their rights,” said Umesh Baruah, administrator of the shelter home.

It needs to be mentioned that on the first day of the New Year, the inmates of this shelter home will take part in various recreational activities, including a trip to an amusement centre.

For some people like Nilutpal Das of Eco Concept, protection of the environment is very vital to existence. “It is that time of the year when many of us are making New Year resolutions. For us at Eco Concept, the coming year has brought in its wake, a new vigour and a stronger commitment towards the environment. As a non-governmental organisation, we have been working with students – motivating them to form environment clubs in their schools that work as teams to promote sound environmental practices therein,” said Das expressing concern that with every passing day, the earth’s atmosphere is changing rapidly.

“Climate change impacts are gnawing at us like never before, leaving precious natural resources like fresh water, fertile soil and forests increasingly depleted, degraded or destroyed. But we cannot afford to give up. What if a little change in our lifestyles can bring about an impact?” Das added.

On the other hand, for youth activist Ranjan Kumar Baruah, the New Year will be another year of activism for good governance and transparency. “We have a lot to do in the coming year. As people are not aware of public policies which affect them, I would focus more on conducting civil society responses in connection with various policies. Most of the active youths join political parties, but we have to strengthen the voice of the common people,” said Baruah, observing that Assam needs more skill and entrepreneurship programmes for the youths and all stakeholders should come forward to motivate the youths towards entrepreneurship.

“We are looking towards training more youths, conducting more programmes on campus governance and working to create a vibrant civil society. We should all take part to bring about social change because it is time to move beyond awareness and take action for social transformation.”

For many citizens, the New Year is just another new calendar, but they, too, hope that the conditions of the common people would change for the better and transparency would be added to governance.