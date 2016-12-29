



The person in charge of the cyber crime laboratory in the State, Forensic Science Laboratory, passed away nearly a couple of years back and till date, the Government has not appointed anybody in his place. This has slowed down the trial of such cases and the number of pending cases is increasing every day.

Official sources told The Assam Tribune that though a full-fledged cyber crime laboratory is functioning in the headquarters of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Assam Police, the persons manning it are not authorised to give legal opinions in such cases and their opinions would not stand in the court of law. Sources said that the cyber crime laboratory in the CID is fully equipped to investigate such crimes, but the evidence has to be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory in Kolkata for legal opinions so that such opinions stand in the court of law.

However, the Kolkata-based laboratory is overburdened and it is not in a position to examine the evidence sent from Assam quickly to give its opinion. “That is why, the investigation of cases is delayed and the numbers of pending cases have been increasing considerably. With the Information Technology boom, the number of cyber crimes is also increasing considerably and there is need for proper infrastructure to deal with the same. But because of the failure of the Government to appoint a competent person in the Forensic Science Laboratory, those involved in cyber crimes are getting scot-free,” the sources admitted.

The sources further stated that as the cyber crime laboratory in the CID is well equipped to investigate such crimes, the Government can also notify the laboratory as a forensic laboratory as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act and if that is done, the laboratory would have the power to give its legal opinion in cyber crime cases and such opinions would stand in the court of law.

At the moment, the Assam Police has completed the investigation in a number of cyber crime cases with the help of the cyber crime laboratory of the CID, but the trial of such cases has been delayed as the Kolkata-based forensic laboratory has not been able to give its legal opinion on time. “We cannot blame the Kolkata laboratory for the delay as it is overburdened. The laboratory has to deal with cases from different States of the country in addition to the cases registered in West Bengal, Naturally, we cannot expect the laboratory to give its opinion in the cases registered in Assam on a priority basis,” the sources admitted.