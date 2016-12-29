The Diphu court has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a criminal defamation case the court had admitted, asking him to be present in court on January 30, 2017. The Diphu Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday summoned the Delhi Chief Minister in connection with the criminal defamation case registered in connection with a case lodged by Surjya Rongphar.

The summons were issued after Rongpphar, now a BJP leader who was elected as an Independent to the KAAC in 2012, filed a criminal defamation case regarding a tweet of “Nehi... Modi ji 12th pass hai... Uski baad ki degree farzi hai” the Delhi CM had tweeted. The court of executive magistrate Naba Kumar Deka Baruah was hearing a criminal defamation case on the basis of the complaint lodged by Surjya Rongpfar under Sections 499, 500 and 501 of the IPC. After recording statements, the court has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to be present in court on January 30, 2017, Surjya Rongpfar’s lawyer said.