Ray, who once led a faction of the student group, had joined the Congress party ahead of the last Assembly polls and fought in Bijni constituency, but lost it against the BPF candidate.

Ray said that he had lost the polls because of the party’s poor management skills and back-stabbing by some of the party leaders. He also sought pardon from the people through the media as he realized that it was a wrong decision to contest the election. He said that he has been compelled to reconsider his decision of staying in the party as the present State committee has not offered him any portfolio. Ray also alleged that many party leaders lost their seats because of communication gap and the ego coming in between them, for which the party has already lost its pro-people appeal.

Ray said that he had to quit the post as he is now a member of a political party. It was necessary to keep the apolitical nature of AKRSU intact, he said.