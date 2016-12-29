The Samiti also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Karimganj DC urging immediate removal of Rajen Gohain as Minister of State for Railways for his remarks against the linguistic rights of Bengali-speaking peoples of Barak Valley.

The Samiti further alleged that Gohain had on several previous occasions spoke about withdrawal of the linguistic rights of the peoples of Barak Valley, which betrays his ignorance on the history of Barak Valley.

The Samiti also urged the Prime Minister to refrain from the “unconstitutional reservation process” of turning Assam in to a Tribal State, in respect of citizenship, seat reservation for Assembly, amendment to Assam Land Revenue Regulation Act, etc.

Dr Kamal Uddin Ahmed, Shibani Biswas, Suhash Ranjan Das, Arunagsu Bhattacharjee, Nandan Kumar Nath, Kiran Sankar Mahanta, Nishit Ranjan Das, Binodh Lal Chakraborty, Nirmalya Das were present during the sit-in here, which was staged on Tuesday.