Separate dept for Act East Policy soon

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Dec 28 - The State Government will set up a department to implement the provisions of Centre’s ‘Act East Policy’. Minister for Commerce and Industry Chandra Mohan Patowary today said that the Act East Policy will be implemented with active support of the Central Government. “A department will be formed by the State Government to implement the provisions of the Act East Policy,” he said.