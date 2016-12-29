Around 280 companies of forces, including more than a hundred companies of central paramilitary forces, are now engaged in counter-insurgency operations in the State. However, substantial number of forces was withdrawn from Assam following the last Assembly elections and that is why the State Government has requested the Centre to send additional forces to deal with the situation.

Meanwhile, talking to The Assam Tribune, Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Kula Saikia admitted that as the militant groups are not in a position to create trouble alone, they are trying to regroup and work under one umbrella. He said the militants are trying to shift their modus operandi and they have started to try and use more explosives. Another major shift is that the ultras are trying to use women cadres for transporting different materials. He said that in the last four months alone, at least 17 kg of explosives were recovered from the militants in different parts of the State. He revealed that so far this year, around 50 ultras were neutralised, while more than 800 were nabbed. The incidents of violence involving the militants also came down as only 30 such incidents were reported in the last four months.

Replying to a question on the strategies adopted by the police and security forces to improve the overall law and order scenario, Saikia said that bringing the police closer to the common people is one of the major thrusts. He said that efforts are on to expand the concept of formation of citizens’ committees, which started in Guwahati in 1996. All the police stations of the State have been directed to set up such citizens’ committees and the entire process will be supervised by the concerned superintendents of police.

As the militants are trying to take advantage of the jungle areas along the inter-state border between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, efforts are on to improve surveillance in those areas, while coordination with the police forces of the neighbouring states has also improved. All the forces on the ground are operating in a coordinated manner and specific input-based operations are being carried out.

Saikia said that the attempts by the police and security forces to chock the supply lines of the militants are yielding results. Senior NDFB(S) ultra G Bidai and the group moving around with him, are in trouble as the supply lines are chocked, while a large number of jackets and blankets were seized when those were being taken for ULFA(I) militants in Margherita area.