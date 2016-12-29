

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in the presence of BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary laying the foundation of an RCC bridge in Udalguri district on Wednesday. – UB Photos

Revealing this in a meeting held today at Bharola riverfront under Udalguri LAC, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that the proposed highway would improve trade and commerce between the two nations.

The Chief Minister said this while laying the foundation stone for an RCC bridge over Bharola river (200 metre) on the Tamulpur-Udalguri Road. The bridge is part of a road project billed ‘Improvement and up-gradation of road section of Tamulpur to Paneri and Paneri to Udalguri in Assam under North Eastern States Road Investment Project (NESRIP)’. The Centre has accorded administrative approval for an amount of Rs 319.29 crore towards execution of the Trance-II Project.

Sonowal added that the Prime Minister gave utmost importance in improving surface communication in the State for ushering development in the region. The Union Ministry of Highways has also approved projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore for reinforcing road connectivity in the State in a meeting held recently in New Delhi.

Stating that the State Government will soon take up construction works of six bridges in Udalguri LAC, the Chief Minister also said that already Rs 2-crore fund has been released by the State Government for repairing of roads in each LAC area.

Sonowal added that the State Cabinet recently approved the Mukhyamantir Path Nirman Achoni under which Rs 2,000 crore will be released to the districts within March 31, 2017. This amount will be utilised for construction of roads in the rural and urban areas of the State within three years.

The Chief Minister also lauded the BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary for his leadership in ushering overall development and peace in the region and said that the State will soon set up a ‘Skill Development Centre’ in the BTC for harnessing the rich potential of the youth. He also reiterated his government’s commitment to provide home to every homeless of the BTAD under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana.

BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, State PHE Minister Rihon Daimary, MPs Ramen Deka and Biswajit Daimary were also present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of Suklai river bridge (160 metre) and Kala-Nanoi river bridge (200 metre) under Paneri LAC on the Tamulpur-Paneri Road and Bornadi river bridge (400 metre) under Tamulpur LAC today as part of the NESRIP Trance-II Project.

On the sidelines of the foundation stone laying ceremony at Suklai and Kala-Nanoi river bridges, Sonowal also visited the Barangajuli Srimanta Sankaradeva Satra and interacted with the Satradhikar.