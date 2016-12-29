



“A special package is necessary for industrial growth in the region. We are hopeful that the Centre will come up with a new policy after March,” he said addressing a press conference here.

He welcomed the Centre’s move to remove the suspension on North East Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (NEIIPP) 2007 and implement it till its natural end on March 31 next. “However, some parts in the NEIIPP have been slightly modified and now there is no component of freight subsidy and capital subsidy has a limit of Rs 5 crore. The other facilities stand as before,” Patowary said.

The minister also handed copies of an office memorandum issued by the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry on December 15, in which the Centre has stated that it has been decided to resume registration of industrial units under revised NEIIPP, 2007.

He said that NEIIPP was suspended earlier by the Centre on account of some reservations. “Now it has decided to keep it for the time being. We are expecting a new policy for promoting investment in the Northeast from the next financial year,” Patowary said.

“GST will also be operationalised by April, 2017. In view of these developments, existing State Industrial Policy will be amended and fine-tuned,” he added.

The minister said that presently, more than 25 big industries are in the pipeline and many of those will be commissioned within a year. “The total investment by these large industries is about Rs 5,000 crore. Around 44,000 people will get direct or indirect employment through these industries. Large numbers of small and micro industries are also coming up. Many multinational and big companies have approached the State Government and have shown keen interest in investment in Assam,” Patowary said, adding that among the major firms Patanjali, Dabur, ITC, among others, have already made major commitments.

He said the ‘Ease of Doing Business Act’ of the State Government has already improved Assam’s image among investors. “Now registration for setting up of industries and clearances of various permission can be obtained through on-line single window clearance system. The industry department is working hard to be in the top 10 states in ‘Ease of Doing Business’,” the minister said.

He said the State Government is planning to set up hubs for allied industries at specified locations, including an organic hub at Balipara, a tea hub at Chhaygaon, a plastic hub at Tinsukia, an organic hub at Tezpur, a bamboo hub at Chhaygaon, jute hubs at three places and logistics hubs at four locations.

“A land bank of about 15,000 bighas (5,000 acres) is proposed to be developed in the State. A new land pooling scheme is being considered by the government... The State Government has also decided to develop Assam as a vibrant sugarcane belt in the country. Integrated project is being taken up for promoting scientific cultivation of sugar cane and setting up of at least five sugar factories through private investment in the State,” he said.

Patowary said that following setting up of a separate Skill Development Department, the government is now looking to set up a skill development university with a tie-up with Singapore. About 100 primary processing centres (PPCs) are proposed to be set up across the State, said the minister, adding that a ‘World Trade Centre’ is proposed to be constructed in Guwahati.

The minister said the State Government is committed to set up a new unit at Ashok Paper Mill through private investment and will also lend logistics support to Hindustan Paper Corporation for its survival.

“The government is also planning to organise a mega investment summit around October-November 2017 where national and international companies will participate. Road shows are being proposed to be organised in different parts of the country and abroad to attract investment in Assam. The FICCI will be the event partner for the investment summit,” said Patowary.