"The existing problem of Manipur is simply created by Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh out of his sheer desperation. At his behest the Central government is sending additional Central forces against the Nagas. Where is the sincerity of the government to solve the problem," questioned a statement issued by the NSCN-IM.

Manipur is simmering due to an economic blockade called by the Nagas under the banner of United Naga Council (UNC) in Manipur.

Though the blockade started on November 1 when the State government was planning to create new districts bifurcating existing Naga dominated districts, it intensified after the government ignored the agitation and went ahead to declare Jirbam as a full fledged district.

The State government also created new districts of Kangpokpi, Tengoupal, Pharzol, Kakching, Noney and Kamjongin.

The NSCN-IM said that the creation of new districts out of Naga territory without their consent is a deliberate act to supress the rights of the Nagas.

Emphasisng that Manipur Governor Najma Heptullah has apparently the blessing of the Central government as she gave the assent for the creation of the seven new dictricts, the NSCN-IM said: "It is clear to the Nagas that the Central Government is instrumental in using Manipur CM Ibobi Singh all along the way to please the Meiteis at the expense of the Nagas."

"Is this now treacherous attempt to undermine the peace talks on the part of Central government?" the group questioned.