Guwahati, Dec 29 (IANS): Unidentified assailants hurled a grenade at the house of Union Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain, who hails from Assam, in Nagaon, police said on Thursday.
"Two persons came in a motorcycle around 11.55 pm, on Wednesday night and hurled the grenade from outside," said Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) D Upadhaya. However, the grenade that landed in the lawn did not explode, the SP said.
He said that the assailants probably wanted to create panic.
No one was present in the house at the time, except security personnel.