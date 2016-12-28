Seminar on eight decades of NE cinema

Correspondent

NORTH LAKHIMPUR, Dec 27 - A UGC-sponsored national-level seminar on “Eight Decades of North Eastern Cinema and Beyond” is being organised by the Information & Career Guidance Cell of Lakhimpur Commerce College on January 30-31, 2017 at the college in collaboration with the Lakhimpur Cine Club, North Lakhimpur. This was stated by Dr BS Behera, the Principal of Lakhimpur Commerce College in a press release recently. The seminar will see participation by prominent film makers, critics and personalities of international fame from the region. Research papers for presentation at the seminar from college-university faculty members, research scholars, film critics, media persons, interested public and students have been invited. Abstract of research papers in not more than 250 words are to be sent by January 17 and full papers in not more than 2500 words by January 27, 2017.