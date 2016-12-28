“Most of the students of Assam University are compelled to reside outside the varsity campus due to lack of hostel facility. Students mostly take houses on rent at nearby village Irongmara or at Silchar town, which involves a lot of expenditure on a monthly basis. Also, many students are facing tough times as they are not able to incur the expenses. This hampers the environment for learning at large,” said Dipankar Debnath, a research scholar.

Interestingly, the students highlighted that at a time when the there is an acute shortage of accommodation for the students in the varsity, the authorities are issuing tender notices for various other construction works in the campus.

Terming the advertisement of tenders in newspapers for other purposes as utterly unfortunate, the students said that on previous occasions the university authority had convinced them that there is lack of funds for which the construction of hostels was not taking place. But fresh spurt in the tender advertisements has baffled them.

Reacting on the students’ demands, the Vice Chancellor said that a proposal for three hostels have already been sent to the North Eastern Council. Also, the varsity has appealed to the Governor of Assam to sanction two more hostels in the campus.

“We are very well aware of the situation faced by the students. The university is therefore always making efforts to give them better facilities. We have received approvals for two hostels from the Union Ministry of Social Justice. However, there was no separate estimate demarcated in the 12th Plan, which has already elapsed,” Professor Nath maintained.